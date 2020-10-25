Robert W. Baird Raises Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $170.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.73.

NYSE:AVY opened at $141.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $145.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

