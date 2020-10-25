Reviewing XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) and Network-1 Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIP)

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) and Network-1 Technologies (NYSE:NTIP) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of XCel Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Network-1 Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 60.7% of XCel Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Network-1 Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares XCel Brands and Network-1 Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XCel Brands $41.73 million 0.50 -$3.43 million $0.21 5.14 Network-1 Technologies $3.04 million 21.57 -$1.79 million N/A N/A

Network-1 Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XCel Brands.

Profitability

This table compares XCel Brands and Network-1 Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XCel Brands -20.37% 2.37% 1.64% Network-1 Technologies -159.42% -6.24% -6.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for XCel Brands and Network-1 Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XCel Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00 Network-1 Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

XCel Brands has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Network-1 Technologies has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XCel Brands beats Network-1 Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands. It licenses its brands to third parties; and provides design, production, and marketing services for promotion and distribution through a ubiquitous-channel retail sales strategy, including distribution through interactive television, the Internet, and traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels. The company also offers social media marketing and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brands through isaacmizrahi.com; the Ripka brands through judithripka.com; and the C Wonder brands through cwonder.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. As of May 28, 2019, the company owned 69 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, Machine-to-Machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

