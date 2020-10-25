Reviewing Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) & FFP Marketing (NYSE:FFPM)

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) and FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Murphy USA and FFP Marketing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 0 1 0 0 2.00 FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy USA currently has a consensus target price of $129.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.88%. Given Murphy USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Murphy USA and FFP Marketing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $14.03 billion 0.26 $154.80 million $5.23 23.84 FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Marketing.

Risk & Volatility

Murphy USA has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFP Marketing has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Murphy USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and FFP Marketing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 2.96% 47.64% 14.39% FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Murphy USA beats FFP Marketing on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc. engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

FFP Marketing Company Profile

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

