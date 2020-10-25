Reviewing Aphria (APHA) & Its Competitors

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Aphria to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aphria alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aphria and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 364 414 14 2.33

Aphria currently has a consensus target price of $9.01, suggesting a potential upside of 97.99%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 65.40%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s competitors have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aphria and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -41.36 Aphria Competitors $216.75 million -$96.95 million 2.11

Aphria’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Summary

Aphria beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.