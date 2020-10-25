Research Analysts Set Expectations for Silgan Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLGN. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

SLGN stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Silgan by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

