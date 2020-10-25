Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $17.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$418.54.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$413.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$432.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$403.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$361.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.