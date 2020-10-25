Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

MAN stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,772,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 614.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,835 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 66,049 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 416,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

