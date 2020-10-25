Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

NYSE KNX opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In related news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,232 shares of company stock worth $2,206,280. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $71,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

