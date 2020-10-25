Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.19.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,275,000 after acquiring an additional 190,624 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,288,000 after buying an additional 318,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,597 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after acquiring an additional 373,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 73,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

