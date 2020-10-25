Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stepan’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stepan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.24. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%.

SCL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $118.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $119.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 7,316 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total value of $861,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $196,220.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,594. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 31.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 1,612.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.