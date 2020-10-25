Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

AEM stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.67. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

