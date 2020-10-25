Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get Remark alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MARK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Remark in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of MARK opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.93. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Remark in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Remark by 758.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Remark (MARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.