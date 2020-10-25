Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

