Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 8,750 ($114.32) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RB. DZ Bank raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,000 ($117.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 6,600 ($86.23) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,546.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,244.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.67%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.