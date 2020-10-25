Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,750 ($114.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 6,600 ($86.23) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,546.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,244.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.67%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

