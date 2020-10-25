Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,750 ($114.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 6,600 ($86.23) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).
Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,546.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,244.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
