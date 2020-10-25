RBB Bancorp (RBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBB opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBB. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

