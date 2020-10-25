Raymond James Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $90.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.09.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $80.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,778,301.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,725.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.