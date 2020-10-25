Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 45.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 11.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 368,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $257,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,884 shares of company stock valued at $319,680. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $14.26 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

