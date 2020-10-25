Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.00-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8-9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.74 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.00-$10.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.37.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.