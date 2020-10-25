Quantum Medical Transport (OTCMKTS:DRWN) vs. CRA International (OTCMKTS:CRAI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Quantum Medical Transport (OTCMKTS:DRWN) and CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of CRA International shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Quantum Medical Transport shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of CRA International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Quantum Medical Transport has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRA International has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Medical Transport and CRA International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Medical Transport N/A N/A N/A CRA International 4.73% 13.81% 5.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quantum Medical Transport and CRA International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Medical Transport 0 0 0 0 N/A CRA International 0 1 1 0 2.50

CRA International has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.58%. Given CRA International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CRA International is more favorable than Quantum Medical Transport.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantum Medical Transport and CRA International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Medical Transport N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CRA International $451.37 million 0.70 $20.75 million $3.01 13.37

CRA International has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Medical Transport.

Summary

CRA International beats Quantum Medical Transport on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum Medical Transport Company Profile

Quantum Medical Transport, Inc., doing business as Quantum Medical Data Services, operates as a medical blockchain data services company. It is developing a medical blockchain technology for secure data storage and data transfer. The company was formerly known as A Clean Slate, Inc. and changed its name to Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. in August 2015. Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc., a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues. The company also offers consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys. In addition, it offers management consulting services comprising strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, new product pricing strategies, valuation of intellectual property and other assets, assessment of competitors' actions, and analysis of new sources of supply. The company serves various industries, including agriculture, banking and capital markets, chemicals, communications and media, consumer products, energy, entertainment, financial services, health care, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, oil and gas, real estate, retail, sports, telecommunications, transportation, and technology, as well as metals, mining, and materials. CRA International, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Tanium Inc. to help companies address the challenges of securing and managing remote workforces. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

