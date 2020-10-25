QTS Realty Trust Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -212.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $2,535,324.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,623.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $790,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $725,026.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

