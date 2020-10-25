Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Cut by Analyst

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

NYSE THC opened at $29.16 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.31, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

