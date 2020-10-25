Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion.

BHC stock opened at C$24.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,461.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.17. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of C$16.30 and a 1 year high of C$42.15.

In related news, Senior Officer William Douglas Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.34, for a total value of C$120,958.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,074,902.09.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

