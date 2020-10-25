Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of MUR opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

