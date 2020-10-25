Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.85.

Shares of GPN opened at $176.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

