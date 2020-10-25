Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

BWA stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

