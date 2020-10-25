Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Issued By B.Riley Securit

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. B.Riley Securit analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

NYSE HT opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $205.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.37. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $14.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,471,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 111,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 208,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 44.6% during the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 329,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.