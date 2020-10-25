Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

NYSE AR opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.74. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Antero Resources by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Antero Resources by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

