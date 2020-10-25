PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $45.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NYSE PHM opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $49.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. AXA boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

