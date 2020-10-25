Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,653 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $42,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Public Storage by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.30.

In related news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $201,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $235.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average is $202.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $241.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

