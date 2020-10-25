Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSEC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $5.13.

PSEC opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $145.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 72,056 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

