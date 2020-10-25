Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

Get Premier Oil alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PMOIY. Peel Hunt upgraded Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.25.

OTCMKTS PMOIY opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Oil (PMOIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.