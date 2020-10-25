Preferred Bank Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $4.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.07. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFBC. ValuEngine cut Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 279.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 214,702 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 42.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 655.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 67,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

