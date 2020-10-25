PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.37.

PPG stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $138.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

