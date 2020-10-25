PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Northcoast Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.60. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

PPG opened at $134.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.74. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $138.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,080,000 after acquiring an additional 460,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,657,000 after acquiring an additional 412,837 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,592,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 313,412 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

