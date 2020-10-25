Potlatchdeltic (PCH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Potlatchdeltic to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Potlatchdeltic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

PCH opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. Potlatchdeltic has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.78 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.