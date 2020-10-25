Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POR. Wolfe Research upgraded Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

