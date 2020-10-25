Piper Sandler Weighs in on SmartFinancial Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

