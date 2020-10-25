Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hancock Whitney Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.12). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BofA Securities raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

NYSE:HWC opened at $23.90 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

