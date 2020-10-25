Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

EW stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,335,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $2,064,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

