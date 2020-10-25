Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $77.44 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 723.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,955,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $67,938,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 81.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 900,544 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $46,167,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $128,729.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $128,729.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,338. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

