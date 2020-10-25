Piper Sandler Comments on Nasdaq, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.54.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $129.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $137.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

