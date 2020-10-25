Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,315,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,160.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.87.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $32.33 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -461.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.