Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Perficient in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the digital transformation consultancy will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Securities raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $43.91 on Friday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Perficient by 4,389.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,929,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485,329 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,329 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,891 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 133,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $82,788,000 after buying an additional 101,044 shares in the last quarter.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.