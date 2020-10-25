PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.6% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.56 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average of $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

