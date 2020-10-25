Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $148.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of PEGA opened at $134.23 on Friday. Pegasystems has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $135.36. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -9.60%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $52,038.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,721 shares of company stock worth $3,821,879. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 17.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.