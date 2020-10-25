Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

