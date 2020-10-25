Ovoca Bio plc (OVB.L) (LON:OVB) Trading Up 10.3%

Ovoca Bio plc (OVB.L) (LON:OVB)’s stock price was up 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). Approximately 195,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 197,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 30.81, a current ratio of 33.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38.

About Ovoca Bio plc (OVB.L) (LON:OVB)

Ovoca Bio plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel product candidates for the treatment of female sexual dysfunctions. It is developing BP-101, a medicinal treatment for premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. The company was formerly known as Ovoca Gold plc and changed its name to Ovoca Bio plc in July 2018.

