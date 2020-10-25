Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovintiv Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company holds principal assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada. Ovintiv Inc., formerly known as Encana Corporation, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.09. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 1,910.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621,796 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ovintiv by 8.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,142,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after acquiring an additional 235,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $16,425,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $3,728,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $12,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

