Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) were down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,472,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,149,000 after acquiring an additional 320,929 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $268,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,870,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $560,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.